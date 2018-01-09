Corpus Christi man found guilty of online solicitation of minors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A federal judge returned a guilty verdict Tuesday against 42-year-old Spencer Salcedo, a Corpus Christi man charged with two counts of online solicitation of minors and two counts of transfer of obscene material to minors.

Salcedo was caught during an undercover police operation and will be officially sentenced in April.

