Corpus Christi man killed in single vehicle accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi man was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Luis R. Gutierrez lost control of his pickup truck while traveling south-bound on highway 77.

Investigators say early reports show that Gutierrez accidently went offroad, overcorrected and overturned his truck just one-mile north of Kingsville in Kleberg county.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead at Kleberg Spohn Hospital in Kingsville.

