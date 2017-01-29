KIII
Corpus Christi man killed in single vehicle accident

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:45 PM. CST January 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi man was killed in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning.
 
The Texas Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Luis R. Gutierrez lost control of his pickup truck while traveling south-bound on highway 77.
 
Investigators say early reports show that Gutierrez accidently went offroad, overcorrected and overturned his truck just one-mile north of Kingsville in Kleberg county.
 
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
 
Gutierrez was pronounced dead at Kleberg Spohn Hospital in Kingsville.
 
 

