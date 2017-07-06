Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 46-year-old Ronald Eugene Lowrey Jr. from Corpus Christi entered a guilty plea to distribution of child pornography Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez announced Thursday.

Lowrey became under investigation after the Texas Attorney General’s Office looked into a peer-to-peer file sharing network in 2014.

Through that investigation, they identified a specific computer with suspected child pornography.

Eight such files that were being distributed via that device and law enforcement discovered the computer was later linked to Lowrey in Corpus Christi.

A search warrant was obtained for his residence, law enforcement made contact with him and at that time he admitted to viewing child pornography.



A forensic examination of the items seized during the execution of the search warrant revealed 37 images and 246 videos of child pornography, including those that authorities had previously downloaded.



U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for Oct. 19.

Lowrey faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Upon completion of any prison term imposed, Lowrey also faces a maximum of life on supervised release during which the court can impose a number of special conditions designed to protect children and prohibit the use of the Internet.



Lowrey was arrested on the federal charges in April 28, 2017, and has been in federal custody since that time where he will remain pending his sentencing hearing.



The Texas Attorney General’s Office, Corpus Christi Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI worked together during the investigation.



