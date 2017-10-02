Corpus Christi man recounts being near Vegas mass shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired rounds from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, aiming at a crowd of concertgoers below.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the death toll was at 58 with more than 500 people injured.

While the nation prays for the victims, some who were visiting Las Vegas are counting their blessings. One Corpus Christi residents spoke with 3News and said he was near the concert site with his wife.

"First it was disbelief," Jason Zamora said. "Even security personnel was caught off guard."

Zamora and his wife were on a brief vacation in Vegas and were enjoying their last evening there just a block away from the concert when the shooting began.

"Thankfully our kids are back home, but when someone is threatening the life of the mother of your kids, yeah, first thing I thought of was to make sure she was safe," Zamora said. "All that crosses you mind in one instant."

Zamora said they were able to run for their lives as they joined the throngs of others trying to escape the unknown danger.

"You never think that you're going to have to run with a bunch of people for their lives," Zamora said. "I mean, there was just a lot of chaos. Panicking. Running. Fear. I mean, there's just so many things that cross your mind in that instant, and we tried to find a safe place to hide. And even when we did, we were instructed that we needed to run."

Zamora said he mourns the senseless loss of life and is grateful for having been spared.

"Be it a World Trade Center or be it a shooting like this, people lost their lives," Zamora said. "I just told my wife we're luck to be here today. The cab driver said, 'You have a safe trip home. You're the lucky ones.'"

