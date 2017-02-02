Corpus Christi man turns himself in for debit card abuse, burglary charges

COPPERAS COVE (KCEN) - A Corpus Christi man is in the Coryell County Jail on burglary of a vehicle and debit abuse charges.

Austin Wayne Miller, 20, turned himself in to the Copperas Cove Police Department Wednesday.

On January 2, 2017, Miller allegedly stole a debit card from a vehicle and used the card at Walmart located at 2720 East Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.

Miller was taken into custody without incident. He received an $8,000 surety bond for the debit card abuse charge and $3,000 for the burglary of a vehicle charge.

(© 2017 KCEN)

KCEN