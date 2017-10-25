Corpus Christi officer recovering after traffic accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Detective is recovering Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a traffic accident.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. when the officer was on the crosstown on-ramp on Gollihar when the officer was hit from behind by a white pickup truck.

Officers say the driver left the scene after the accident, but police were able to catch up to the truck at Crosstown and Saratoga and arrested the driver.

