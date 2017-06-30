Corpus Christi police arrest 'a prolific drug dealer'

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A long investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man that authorities are calling "a prolific drug dealer."

That man identified as Cody Kirkland. He was arrested at a staged bust at a local restaurant parking lot Thursday afternoon.

During the arrest, officers searched Kirkland's car and discovered nearly a pound of marijuana and a handgun. Two other people at the scene were also arrested on drug charges -- 20-year-old Jonathan Merritt and 25-year-old Roel Ramirez.

As for Kirkland, an additional search of his home turned up drugs and paraphernalia, earning him a total of five drug charges.

© 2017 KIII-TV