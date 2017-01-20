CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi police department is trying to identify four suspects from a theft on January 12, 2017.

The four suspects, two male and two female, came into the Stripes Convenience store in the area of 4000 E. Causeway.

The two females are seen talking with the clerk in an effort to distract him. Then the two males distract and draw the clerk outside.

When the clerk goes outside, one female acts as a lookout and the other goes behind the counter twice and steals some lottery tickets.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any information on this crime, call the police department at (361) 886-2600.

(© 2017 KIII)