Corpus Christi Police Department to receive new K-9 unit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department will soon receive a new addition to its police force thanks to a generous donation.

The Corpus Christi Police Foundation recently secured $17,000 from an anonymous donor. The money will be used to purchase a new K-9 unit. The department currently has five dedicated K-9 units that have various duties to perform, but recently one of the K-9s retired.

The Foundation reached out and was able to raise the funds in just a couple of days.

The new K-9 is coming from Liberty Hill, Texas, which is near Austin. It should be here in about seven weeks.

(© 2017 KIII)