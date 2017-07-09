Corpus Christi Police investigate shooting at CC Trade Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Corpus Christi Trade Center Sunday.

Police arrived and found several casings in the parking lot and a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Witnesses said the shooter pulled up in a white s-u-v and fired several shots after exchanging a few words with someone.

The suspect is still on the loose.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.

