Corpus Christi Police investigate shooting at CC Trade Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Corpus Christi Trade Center Sunday.
Police arrived and found several casings in the parking lot and a vehicle with several bullet holes.
Witnesses said the shooter pulled up in a white s-u-v and fired several shots after exchanging a few words with someone.
The suspect is still on the loose.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.
