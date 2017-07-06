Corpus Christi Police looking for alleged liquor thief

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police need the public's help identifying an alleged thief.

The female walked into the liquor store on June 23 and allegedly took several premium bottles of liquor, left the store and returned a short time later to take a couple more bottles.

Police said the suspect was wearing shorts, a maroon hoody, large hoop earrings, black hat and possibly left in a 4-door black sedan.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information that could lead to an arrest, call police at 361-886-2600.





