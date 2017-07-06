Corpus Christi Police looking for barbershop robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for a suspect from an armed robbery that happened Wednesday.

Police said the suspect walked into a barbershop on the 4800 block of Kostoryz carrying a gun.

Preliminary reports said two victims were robbed and the suspect tried to get away in a car but that was not successful and officers received reports that the suspect fired several shots.

Officers said the suspect is a short, dark complected male.

He's described as an average build with tattoos on his arms and appears to be in his early 30's.

If you have any information that could help police, call them at 361-886-2600.



