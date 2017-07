CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are looking for 34-year-old John Andrade.

Andrade is suspected of burglary and theft and has multiple warrants.

He is described as 5',6" and weighing about 170-pounds.

He has brown eyes and had several very visible facial tattoos.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, call police 361-886-2600.

