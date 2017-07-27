Corpus Christi police looking for missing man

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for Roberto Esparza, who was last seen July 22 in the 900 block of Lum Avenue. He was heading to a birthday party in the 4500 block of Yolanda Drive and never arrived.

Esparza stands five-foot three and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has green eyes and is bald.

Police said Esparza has been upset lately and is known to go on walks by the water in the area near Ocean Drive and Airline Road. If you locate or know the whereabouts of Esparza, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or 361-886-2850.

