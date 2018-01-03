Corpus Christi police looking for two missing teens

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are asking the public to help them locate two missing teenagers, Jonathan and Seth Gregori.

The two were reported as runaways on Jan. 3, but new concerns were discovered during the course of a police investigation prompting them to seek the public's help finding them.

Jonathan is described as a 16-year-old male who stands 5-feet 5 inches, weighs about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Seth is described as a 14-year-old male who stands 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan is pictured in the gray hoodie, Seth is pictured in the black polo shirt.

