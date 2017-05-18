Corpus Christi police searching for missing elderly woman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are looking for 85-year-old Esperanza Rojas, who was last seen by family members in the 200 block of Norton between 7:50 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday and is suffering from the late stages of dementia.

Esperanza is described as standing about five-foot four and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Relatives said she was last seen wearing a pink jacket and khaki pants.

If you have any information regarding Rojas' whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

