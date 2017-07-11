Corpus Christi ranked 36th best run city in the U.S.

Share This Story

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Online publication WalletHub.com published a non-scientific ranking of the best- and worst-run cities in America. Corpus Christi was ranked 36th out of 150 U.S. cities, ranked just below Tucson, Az., and 25 ranks above Austin.

The publication states that it can be difficult to rank the quality of city leadership, but they said they can determine the city’s operating efficiency by comparing the quality of city services with their spending habits.

WalletHub ranked 150 cities’ services and compared them with their total budget per capita. Corpus Christi ranked 89th in quality of city services, but scored a high 24 on total budget per capita.



The study also breaks down quality of city services into multiple factors including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Corpus Christi was ranked in these factors as follows:

Financial stability - 76

Education - 49

Health - 126

Safety - 68

Economy - 56

Infrastructure and pollution - 120

Out of 150 cities, this puts Corpus Christi pretty high in education, but at the bottom end of the pool of cities when it comes to health, and not much better in terms of infrastructure and pollution.



One thing to note while digging through the numbers is Corpus Christi’s 24 rank when it comes to total budget per capita. While services in this city are ranked at 89 — compared to 80 in Dallas and a high 7 in Austin — the budget ranking puts Corpus Christi above both Dallas and Austin. Austin’s rank for total budget per capita is a low 95, and in Dallas it’s 89.



You can check out WalletHub’s findings here.