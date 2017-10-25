Corpus Christi receives economic grant to aid immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Texas A&M Corpus Christi have been awarded a grant that will be used to create ways to include immigrants and international talent in the local job market.

The Gateways of Growth Welcoming New American Grant has been given to 25 communities across the United States, including Corpus Christi.

The help comes from New American Economy and Welcoming America. Both nonprofits aim to help grow immigrant talent.

New American Economy includes more than 500 Republican, Democratic, and Independent mayors and business leaders in support of immigration reforms and creating jobs.

Welcoming America brings together communities and provides support for residents and immigrants.

