Corpus Christi resident gets haircut on the Rachael Ray Show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An Alice man recently made his national television debut courtesy of the Rachael Ray Show, which airs on Kiii-TV.

David Barrett has been growing his hair for the past three years after his father was diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, his father passed away a year ago, and his sister thought it was time for him to cut his mane.

"So it started out with great heart and a good cause, but now maybe it's time. It's been three years," Barrett said.

"Oh wow, there's a lot of hair there," Ray said. "Honestly your hair is pretty jacked up in the back right now."

Ray told David he should have no problem getting dates now.

