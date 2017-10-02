Corpus Christi residents give input on downtown development plans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - What kind of traffic changes would you like to see in the downtown area, especially in light of the Harbor Bridge being completed in the next five years or so?

"I think that there's a parking issue downtown and I don't think it's a lack of parking, necessarily," said Christian Bernard, owner of Sugarbakers and the Urbana Market and Deli.

Bernard said he sees improvements to traffic having a positive impact.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about the conversion of Chaparral to a two-way street," Bernard said. "Converting one-way streets to two-way streets has been successful in a lot of other communities, helping revitalize areas in other parts of the country."

The City along with an urban planning company are researching changes and gathered citizen input at the Urbana Market and Deli Monday to make improvements over the next decade. City Planner Keren Costanzo said it's a chance to reverse old programs that no longer were a benefit to the area.

"One of the things many cities have been doing over the past decade or so is reversing some of those urban renewal projects," Costanzo said.

Costanzo said there are some changes already in the planning stages.

"There's a Lawrence Street program that just went to the Transportation Advisory Commission," Costanzo said. "They did recommend unanimously, those that were in attendance, recommend conversion from one-way to two-way from Water Street to Shoreline."

Consultant Kelsey Berry said her company has been hired to make improvements on planning work that's already been done and they want the public's ideas.

