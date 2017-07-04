Corpus Christi residents protest State' Sanctuary City law

While many spent the Fourth of July out celebrating, some spent their afternoon protesting a law that they say goes against what the United States of America stands for.

Around 50 people gathered Tuesday at Cole Park to protest Texas' Sanctuary City law, SB4.

Members of the Brown Berets of Corpus Christi told 3News this country was founded on patriots fighting unjust laws, so they believe a day like the Fourth of July would be perfect to express their opposition for a law they feel is discriminatory and unfair.

Protesters of SB4 said they believe the Texas law, which goes into effect in December, opens the door to racial profiling. SB4, nicknamed the "show me your papers" law, allows police officers to interrogate someone about their immigration status if they are pulled over.

Even though the Brown Berets of Corpus Christi do not believe in an open-door policy, they said it is discriminatory against the Latin community even if they are citizens, and spreads fear to those who just want a chance to thrive in the United States.

"They stand in the real danger of their families being split apart. Mothers being torn away from their children, or for passing a stop sign or a red light," Brown Beret Canec Villarreal said. "These are real things that people have to deal with."

The Brown Berets of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi Immigration Coalition and Native American Mashaka Dancers were all part of the protest.

Villarreal said their Mashaka allies' ancestors are the real native people of this land and there are no real illegal immigrants. He said as a Corpus Christi native, he knows the people of this city are just, fair and good, and he believes they wouldn't want a law that doesn't reflect that.

Villarreal said he hopes Tuesday's protest will open the eyes of those unaware of SB4 and make people think about the struggles of both Americans and those reaching for the American dream.