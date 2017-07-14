KIII
Corpus Christi Ride In Theatre presents 1980's classic

The Corpus Christi Ride In Theatre will be showing a screening of the 1989 classic "Teen Witch" Friday.

The Corpus Christi Ride In Theater will be featuring the 1989 classic Teen Witch Friday at the Water Gardens starting at 8 P.M.

People who attend will also have the opportunity to check out the Art Museum of South Texas before the film begins as the facility will be keeping their doors open in conjunction with the film.

Doors to the museum will be open at 5:30 P.M. and visitors can explore different exhibits for just $1. This is all a part of the AMST's "Dollar After Dark" 

For more information call (361) 884-2992

 

 

