Corpus Christi Roadrunners host 29th annual half-marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Runners are invited to test their skills at the 29th annual Corpus Christi Roadrunners Half-Marathon this weekend along Corpus Christi Bay.

Participants will start and finish at the Bayfront across from One Shoreline Plaza.

Packet pickups for the event started Thursday and will continue from noon-4 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina. The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV