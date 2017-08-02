Corpus Christi student receives $100K scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hard work and dedication paid off Wednesday for one Coastal Bend student as he received a $100,000 scholarship for college.

Eric Torres, a 2017 graduate of London High School, received the McDonald's HACER scholarship, or Hispanic American Commitment to Education Resources, for $100,000. He plans to attend Rice University in the Fall.

Torres is one of four students in the nation to receive the scholarship.

