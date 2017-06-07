Corpus Christi teacher makes prize catch in CCA STAR Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Jose "Joey" Mendoza, a teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District, caught a special tagged redfish this week making him one of the big winners in the Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament.

In all, the redfish earns Mendoza a brand-new Ford F-150 Texas Edition 4-door SuperCab connected to a 23-foot Haynie Bigfoot boat with a Mercury 150HP engine and Coastline trailer.

Mendoza caught the tagged fish while casting dead shrimp out of his kayak across the Laguna Madre from the hatchery.

CCA officials said there are still 56 more tagged redfish along the Texas coast. Four have been caught, and three of them certified winners, including Mendoza.

The fourth catch happened in Aransas Pass, but the angler had not yet entered into the STAR Tournament. Officials said he released the fish, entered the tournament and is likely back out on the water trying to catch that redfish!

