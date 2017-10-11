Corpus Christi Water Director announces resignation after 10 months

It was announced Wednesday that Corpus Christi Water Director Clarence Wittwer has resigned from his position. Wittwer took the position in February of this year.

Wittwer made his announcement via LinkedIn.

Clarence Wittwer on LinkedIn: "So my big news is... So my big news is breaking sooner than originally planned! This coming Friday will be my last with the City of Corpus Christi. I have rarely worked...

His last day as the City's Water Director will be Friday, and then he will move to Houston to work as the assistant director of their wastewater department.

