Corpus Christi water quality projects moving forward

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi is continuing their efforts to improve city water plant operations.

Officials say projects to improve the overall water treatment and its distribution are underway. Work includes elevated storage tanks, pump stations, and chemical upgrades.

The first of the 10-projects is expected to be completed next month.

Officials say more than 10-million dollars is being pumped into the city's water supply.

