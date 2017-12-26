Corpus Christi woman in need of medical treatment rescued from cruise ship

A Corpus Christi woman had to be medevaced from a cruise ship this past weekend and the dramatic scene was caught on video.

The U.S. Coast Guard mission happened Monday about 100 miles south of Southwest Pass, La. The woman was identified as 23-year-old Amanda Whitney.

Whitney was said to have suffered some internal bleeding -- side effects believed to be from a traffic accident she was in earlier this month on the Harbor Bridge. She was taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV