Corpus Christi woman struck, killed on I-37 in Live Oak County

LIVE OAK COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi woman was struck and killed early Sunday morning while walking on the side of the road along I-37, about three miles north of Three Rivers in Live Oak County.

Department of Public Safety troopers said 35-year-old Brandi Leigh Prevett was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the roadway. At 4:34 a.m., troopers said a pickup truck was traveling north on I-37 in the right lane and because it was dark, the driver could not see Prevett as she was walking in the right lane of I-37.

Prevett was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were uninjured. They are still investigating the crash.

© 2017 KIII-TV