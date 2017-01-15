Corpus Christi's Delta Sigma Theta Sorority holds prayer service for Martin Luther King Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held a prayer service for Martin Luther King Jr on Sunday.

Many faiths gathered in prayer and song over at the Brooks Worship Center's chapel for King’s legacy and goals.

Organizers said it’s important to keep working towards justice, peace, and rights for all individuals.

Spiritual leaders lead the prayers and youth groups provided music.

(© 2017 KIII)