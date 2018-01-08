Corpus Christi's Dollar Cinemas closing doors this month

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Cinemark's Dollar Cinemas has been in Corpus Christi since the 80s, but there has been word that they will be closing their doors by the end of January.

The news came to light via social media and was confirmed by several of the Sunrise Mall tenants. 3News reached out to Cinemark, which is based out of Plano, but have not heard back.

According to longtime tenants, the movie theater has been a vital part of the mall and it brought in good-sized crowds in the evenings and on weekends.

"We're not told everything that's going on, but we have an idea. I think the owner wants to renovate the mall. I heard he's going to do the top floor first," said Noe Bocanegra, owner of War and Peace.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV