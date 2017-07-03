Corpus Christi's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. Tuesday with several events around town throughout the day, ending with the big fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The schedule of events is as follows:

7 a.m. - Corpus Christi Roadrunners Four for the 4th Run at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center

9 a.m. - South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center: Receive 25-percent off admission if you say "firecracker plant" at Visitor Center

10 a.m. - Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony hosted by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1815 Howard St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408

10 a.m. - Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort: Red, White and Blues event and Padre Island fireworks in the evening.

11:30 a.m. - Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Food Truck Court

Noon - Sailboat Regatta presented by the Corpus Christi Yacht Club

Noon - Treehouse Art Collective: Stop in and Shop. Get 10-percent off when you ask for "Summer by the Sea" savings

3 p.m. - Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Kids/Game Zone presented by AEP Texas featuring music by Chicas Rock, remote control sailboats, games, food and fun

5 p.m. - Corpus Christi Science and History Museum: July 4th Celebration "Red, White and Kaboom!"

5 p.m. - Executive Surf Club: Stars, Stripes & Pints

6 p.m. - Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Parade presented by Flint Hills Resources

6 p.m. - Fajitaville: Dinner and Fireworks Viewing Party (361) 888-5554 for reservations.

6:45 p.m. - Texas State Aquarium Fourth of July Celebration

8 p.m. - Hurricane Alley Waterpark: Independence Day 2 (Fireworks after)

8 p.m. - House of Rock: Open Mic Night

8 p.m. - Executive Surf Club: Music by Scarecrow People

9 p.m. - Harbor Bridge Light Show (Choreographed to music 92.7FM, 95.5FM and 1440AM)

9:30 p.m. - Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Fireworks presented by HEB

