Corpus Christi's Municipal Court adds online services

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Thursday that the Municipal Court will be adding online services.

Residents can now go online and request different services.

This new addition to the website will eliminate the need to make a special trip downtown.

The electronic assistance will allow residents to register for driving safety courses, respond to Municipal Court juror notifications, request a payment plan for paying off fines and other things.

Residents must email the court and indicate which transaction they want to make.

Be sure include your name, address, email address, phone number and if applicable the citation number.

Emails should be sent to MCmail@cctexas.com.

Responses should be made within 48 hours and it will indicate if any additional documentation is needed and detailed instructions on how to complete the transaction.

Citations can also be paid online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx.

For more information, contact the City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court at (361) 826-2500 or email at MCmail@cctexas.com.

