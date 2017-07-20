Correctional officer from Bee County arrested for sexually assault of a child

(Photo: Adamez, Carlos)

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A correctional officer from the TDCJ Garza East Unit in Bee County has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

50-year-old Robert Henley was arrested late Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff's office says he'd been under investigation based on complaints that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child.

The sheriff's office also says there may be more victims out there. They are asking anyone with information along those lines to call the Bee County Sheriff's office at (361) 362-3221.

