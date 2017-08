CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Going back to school means getting new school supplies and preparing for those year book pictures with new clothes and a haircut.

On Monday, Del Mar College's cosmetology program offered free hair cuts to student K-12.

If you missed the event don't worry. They will be offering free haircuts from now till Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

