Cosmopolitan high rise set to open its doors Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After a four-year wait, the $30 million Cosmopolitan high rise is said to be "ready to open."

3News got an exclusive tour Thursday of the finished portion of the downtown luxury apartments on North Chaparral Street.

With incredible views of the Harbor Bridge and areas all the way around to the Marina Arts District, the Cosmopolitan is getting ready to open Saturday. It's taken four years, several delays and changes in ownership, but the first phase of the Cosmopolitan is complete with 89 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments ready to be occupied, and a majority of those are already leased.

"We are accepting our first residents on Saturday. This coming Saturday," said Gordy Paez with Trinity Private Equity Group.

Paez, who oversees the project, showed some of the amenities to the facility.

"There's a luxury pool. We have a fitness center, which we're standing in," Paez said. "There's a conference room. A business center. There's a club room."

The pool is surrounded by the apartments. The building also has room for three retail storefronts.

"The residents also receive an annual membership into the downtown bicycle ride share program," Paez said.

Security includes an inside garage and security force who will survey the property to determine if more security is needed.

Paez showed the completed lobby along with a large community room, as well as one of the finished model apartments. The apartments range in size from just under 700 square feet to just over 1,200 square feet. The rental range is from just over $1,200-$2,300.

The project was delayed several times.

"Interest has been strong but I won't lie to you, the delays have hurt us" Paez said. "But we have 23 residents that are ready to move in over the next few weeks. We have a dozen or so who are waiting to come look at a unit."

After the grand opening on Saturday, phase two -- which consists of 76 luxury apartments -- will continue and crews hope to have that work completed within the next month.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV