Cost of Special Election for new mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special election will have to take place in order to get a new mayor.

Due to the fact that there will only be one item on the ballot, it will be an expensive election.

Usually, this issue would be part of a lengthier ballot where other municipalities could help out financially, but not in this case.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands is responsible for organizing elections.

Her office handles all of them and she has some idea of how many people it will take to run the early voting and the actual election day.

Sands says it's a time-consuming process most costly of which is the manpower.

The added cost of the city's mayor race being the only issue means taxpayers will be footing a hefty bill, an estimated cost of $100,000.

