Cotton crops good in San Patricio County despite Harvey

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Hurricane Harvey has slowed down the cotton business in the Coastal Bend, but not as much as one might expect.

Outside of Taft, cotton bales can be seen lined up from the gin off Highway 181 all the way across several fields. Those bales will be ginned.

In some places around the Coastal Bend, gins were destroyed or damaged, so the bales had to be taken to the gin outside of Taft; and it turns out, San Patricio County cotton farmers ended up with a bumper crop this year despite the storm.

"Just fantastic," said Bobby Nedbalek, a San Patricio agricultural expert. "Best crop we have had ever. Part of it is genetics. The other part is Mother Nature. She took good care of us."

Some of the crop was damaged, and some of the bales cannot be processed, but overall cotton was king in San Patricio County.

