Council member explains No vote on Mark Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The only Corpus Christi City Council member to vote "no" on a motion to disqualify former councilman Mark Scott from running for mayor said he did it because he thought Council might be violating procedure.

City Council voted Tuesday, soon after approving an ordinance calling for a May 6 special election for mayor, to disqualify Scott from running. The motion passed 6-1.

Members of Council contend that Scott violated his term limits by resigning from his third term early in order to run for mayor. Council member and Mayor Pro-tem Carolyn Vaughn introduced the resolution to direct the city secretary to declare Scott ineligible, hiring on her own dime legal counsel from San Antonio to make the presentation.

Councilman Greg Smith said he was concerned that the vote was not something he or many others were aware of prior to Tuesday's Council meeting. He said he voted "no" because he has unanswered questions about Council's decision to take a vote on the issue.

"The agenda was to pass an ordinance authorizing the May 6 election, so I was concerned about voting for Mark's disqualification when it wasn't clearly stated on the agenda," Smith said. "And then second, Mark was not given his chance to say his side of the story or give his opinions to it, or his attorneys to render an opinion on it."

3News did reach out to the Secretary of State's Office for an opinion on Council's sudden vote, but we have not heard back from that office.

