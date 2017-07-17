Council members meet to discuss judge's reinstatement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Members of the Corpus Christi City Council Court Committee have taken no action on a judge seeking reinstatement after becoming an American citizen during a meeting Monday.

The full council is expected to consider the issue during executive session at Tuesday's regular meeting. Judge Young Min Burkett was placed on a 90 day administrative leave without pay two months ago after officials discovered she was not a U.S. citizen.

The South Korean native obtained her citizenship last week after an expedited process. Officials say Burkett broke no laws because the employment application does not ask about citizenship.

City Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn has pledged to oppose her reinstatement.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall at 1201 Leopard St..

