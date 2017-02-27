Council to discuss de-annexing Chapman Ranch

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council will consider Tuesday an agreement from the owners of the Chapman Ranch wind farm that will clear the way for de-annexing some 16 acres the City acquired in order to stop the development.

The current owners of the wind farm, Enbridge Energy Partners, have agreed not to build in the annexation area for 25 years on the condition that the City de-annexes those acres in the next six months. Mayor Pro-tem Carolyn Vaughn thinks the agreement is a win-win for both entities.

