Council to discuss Special Election plans during Tuesday's meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Council is set to discuss plans for the upcoming special election, which will be held to replace former Mayor Dan McQueen.

McQueen resigned from his position after just over a month holding office. His appointed chief of staff also resigned a couple days later.

The plan that Council will propose during Tuesday's meeting will suggest holding a first reading of an ordinance calling for the special election to occur Feb. 21, and a second reading Feb. 28 to seal the deal. It is on that day that candidated can begin filing to run for mayor, and that filing period will run through March 27.

If the proposed timeline is approved by Council, early voting would take place April 24-May 2 and election day will be May 6. If necessary, a runoff election would be held May 16 -- if not, a newly elected mayor will be sworn in May 23.

If there is a runoff election, according to Council's proposed timeline early voting would be held June 12-20, with a June 24 runoff election. The canvassing period would be July 2-5 and a swearing in ceremony for the newly elected mayor would be held July 11.

While several City Council members and Coastal Bend residents have announced their intentions to run for mayor, none of them will be able to officially put their name on the ballot until the candidate filing period begins.

(© 2017 KIII)