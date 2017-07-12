Council to vote on Judge's reinstatement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We are continuing to follow developments about a local municipal court judge who was recently suspended after it was discovered she was not a US citizen.

The judge, Young Min Burkett said she was never asked about it, and did not know it was an absolute requirement. Following the revelation, Burkett did officially become a citizen. Now some Council members say she may have a tough time getting her job back.

Our Bill Churchwell has more on the story.

© 2017 KIII-TV