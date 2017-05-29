Councilman announces Uber is returning to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With new legislation in Texas pertaining to rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, companies that had initially left Corpus Christi, Uber has announced they will be returning to Corpus Christi this summer, according to City Councilman Ben Molina.

(Photo: Munson, Jonathan)

Molina posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that he has spoken with Uber's public policy manager and received confirmation that work is underway to relaunch their services in Texas, including in Corpus Christi.

Molina's post said Uber is expected to release a statement later Monday.

