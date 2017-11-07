Counselors travel to help community cope in Sutherland Springs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One Coastal Bend faith-based counseling group is heading to Sutherland Springs to help individuals from residents to first responders deal with the tragedy.

"Unfortunately I think we are probably going to see more of this and so we will develop a crisis response team as a result of this," said Counselor Darin Griffiths of South Texas Children's Home Ministries.

The Sutherland Springs shooting has left families torn apart and searching for answers. STCH have offices across South Texas and Houston, where they offer their counseling service to help people deal with tragedies such as Sunday's shooting.

"Our little South Texas organization is being thrown into the limelight that the need is getting greater and deeper," Griffiths said.

Even though STCH plans to set up a crisis response team, their main focus currently is to help individuals get through the Sutherland Springs traumatic experience.

"It's about in tune, being sensitive having that intuition and of course reading body language and connecting from the heart," Counselor Leslee O'Neal said.

O'Neal said it's going to be natural for survivors or victim's families to be angry or be withdrawn after Sunday's shooting, she hopes they reach out for help but sometimes that doesn't happen quickly.

"In some cases, it's years later when they finally do reach out of do tell someone I need some help," O'Neal said.

Over the next few weeks, STCH counselors will be doing grief training, meeting first responders to also help them deal with what they saw inside and outside Sutherland Springs church.

