County Judge Loyd Neal announces he will not run for reelection
KIII Staff, KIII
12:54 PM. CDT June 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal announced Wednesday that he will not be running for reelection. Neal made the announcement while speaking at an event at Funtrackers Wednesday.

© 2017 KIII-TV
