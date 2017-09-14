County music group Shenandoah to raise funds for kids charities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Country music group Shenandoah is coming to the Coastal Bend later this month for a concert that will benefit two local agencies that help children.

It is all part of HEB's "Forever Amigos" concert.

The funds raised at the concert will benefit little ones who are part of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Texas and kids that are part of Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend. The concert will be held aboard the U.S.S. Lexington.

"Big brothers, Big Sisters and Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend have been collaborating for years, and we thought we collaborate in programs, why don't we also collaborate on a fundraiser, and that's how we got started," said Gloria Taylor, Executive Director of Communities in Schools.

The "Forever Amigos" concert will be held Thursday, Sept. 21.

