County officials, residents keeping an eye on rising Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces River crested Friday morning in Bluntzer, but no major flooding has been reported.

Releases from the Lake Corpus Christi dam were announced this week after the Lake reached 100-percent capacity. The low point on County Road 73 in Calallen goes underwater when the river floods, but so far the water has not reached anywhere near the depth gauge.

The lake filled after recent rains and the City decided on controlled releases to protect the dam and minimize any flooding downriver.

"What the City has done is they have pre-released some water down the lower Nueces to keep from dumping all that water at one particular time and flooding everybody out severely on the lower Nueces," Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley said.

Pusley said the City is doing a much better job of determining the amount of water to release and when.

"Last time they did this they miscalculated slightly and the dam didn't completely fill up. It was a few hundred acre-feet of filling," Pusley said. "So they've been more cautious this time and I'm fairly confident from the discussion we had yesterday that when all is said and done, the dam will be full and we'll have minium flooding downstream."

Pusley said about a decade ago the City repaired the dam but if the lake overflows the flood gates, it could still cause significant damage. While the crest arrived in Bluntzer Friday, it's expected to arrive in Calallen Saturday.

The worst spots for flooding are County Road 73, Hazel Bazemore Park and Labonte Park. People along the river haven't noticed a significant rise, but they are keeping on eye on it.

Gilbert Gonzalez lives near the river.

"I've been here I think nine years already," said Gilber Gonzalez, who lives near the Nueces River. "I went through two of them already. It mostly just floods right here. This is the only place that people don't go. Can't go in and out."

Residents living along County Road 73 said they would like the County to raise this highway enough so it is a little easier to get in and out when high water strikes.

