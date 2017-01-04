County working on purchase agreement for old courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County announced Wednesday it will be working on entering a purchase agreement with a company that wants to renovate the 1914 courthouse.

The purchase agreement will require the company to go after federal and state grants and loans, and will require them to work with the Nueces County Historical Commission.

The company will also have to pay back taxes since the courthouse has gone through three different ownerships who never paid the $3.5 million dollars in taxes.

County officials said there is still a way to go before the deal is complete. They hope to be in negotiations by this summer.

The Texas Historical Commission will have the final say as to whether or not the deal will be made.

