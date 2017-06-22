Couple who left child in vehicle at movie theater indicted

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News has confirmed that the couple who left their child in a car while they saw a movie back in February have been indicted for child endangerment.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Thursday afternoon.

The family, from Saudi Arabia, left their boy in the car while at the Starplex movie theater. The couple was indicted on the child endangerment charge last week.

